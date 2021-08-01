Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 356,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PRI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.22. 101,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,260. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

