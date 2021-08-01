Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primoris Services by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Primoris Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

