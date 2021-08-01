Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $50,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,961.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $406.92 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.48 and a 12 month high of $410.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

