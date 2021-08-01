Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 237,923 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Trex worth $53,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.