Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 282,651 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 282,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Exact Sciences worth $47,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.