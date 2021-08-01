Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 871,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Tapestry worth $52,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.