Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.49 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $44,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

ALGT opened at $190.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

