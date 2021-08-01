Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $44,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

