Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.12 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of LKQ worth $45,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.75 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

