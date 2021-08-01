Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.90 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Brinker International worth $46,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EAT opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

