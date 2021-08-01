Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

PNFP opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

