Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.39 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Sprout Social worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $88.84 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

