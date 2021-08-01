Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.26 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Hillenbrand worth $50,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

