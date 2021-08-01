Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.03 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 61,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $51,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

