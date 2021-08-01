Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.05 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Enphase Energy worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

