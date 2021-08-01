Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.13 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 244,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of HP worth $52,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

