Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Performance Food Group worth $49,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

