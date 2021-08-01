Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Southwest Gas worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

