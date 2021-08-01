Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 62,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

