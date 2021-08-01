Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,208,393 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 209.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Newell Brands worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

NWL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

