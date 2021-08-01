Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $45,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

