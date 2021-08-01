Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Qorvo worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

