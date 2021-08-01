Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $53,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

