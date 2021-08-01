Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $52,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

