Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $52,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Phillips 66 by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

NYSE PSX opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

