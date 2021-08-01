Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $52,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.