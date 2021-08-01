Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 233,069 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.29% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $47,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

