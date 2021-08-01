Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,344 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $45,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

