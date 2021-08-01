Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 276,323 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $50,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.