Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,616 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,616 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Sysco worth $48,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

