Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 69,087 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,087 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $48,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,101,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.