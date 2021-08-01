Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,210 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American International Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

