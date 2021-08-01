Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,686 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of DexCom worth $53,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

