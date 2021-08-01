Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.54% of EnPro Industries worth $44,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

