Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $538,986.61 and $1.78 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.