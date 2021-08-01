Project Pai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $381,401.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.49 million and approximately $381,401.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00029147 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,764,672,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,581,429 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.