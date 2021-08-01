Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $204.17 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $12.41 or 0.00031195 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $204.17 million and $7.10 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00799162 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091088 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

