Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 148,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

