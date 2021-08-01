Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 16.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

