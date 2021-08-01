Proton Price Reaches $0.0035 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Proton has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00783103 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

