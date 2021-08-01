Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Prudential Financial worth $49,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 694,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,095 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.74. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

