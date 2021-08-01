Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $3.55 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00055033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

