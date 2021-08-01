Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $5,885.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

