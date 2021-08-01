Pyrk (PYRK) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $49,112.25 and $2,213.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005131 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

