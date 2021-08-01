Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Update

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Pzena Investment Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,543. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

