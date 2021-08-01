Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,482. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

