Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $11.15

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00027904 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $2,883.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

