Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Issued By William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

NYSE EHC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

