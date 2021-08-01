QASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.58 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $344,891.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

