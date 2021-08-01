Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.57 million and approximately $366.78 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00101795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00135116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,412.74 or 0.99779638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.72 or 0.00837276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.